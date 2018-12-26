GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Code Enforcement investigating 'horrific' animal neglect case

Photo Gallery 3 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are investigating what they are calling a horrific animal neglect case.
Terre Haute Code Enforcement said they found a dog in a bad physical condition.
Officials say it started with a tumor in the dog's jaw.
They say the tumor was so big the dog could not eat or drink.
Code Enforcement told us the owners didn't seek medical attention for the dog.
The dog had to be put down.
One official we spoke with said this is one of the worst cases she's worked.
At this time, Code Enforcement officials say they are still investigating this case.
They hope to bring animal neglect charges against the owner.
