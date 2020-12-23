DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 U.S. vehicles for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail. The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups. Also included are the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020 and 2021 Silverado and Sierra 2500 and 3500. All have bench seats. GM says the seat belt brackets may not have been secured to the frame, so the belts may not hold people in a crash. Dealers will inspect the brackets and reassemble them.
General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 U.S. vehicles for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail.
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 12:37 PM
Related Content
- GM recalls 840K vehicles for seat belt, suspension problems
- 1.3 million vehicles recalled by Ford for transmission, suspension issues
- Ford recalls 550K trucks and SUVs for seat strength problem
- Subaru recalls 1.3M vehicles in US for brake light problem
- Police stepping up DUI, seat belt patrols over holidays
- Police step up seat-belt enforcement through Memorial Day
- GM to recall 7M vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
- Fisher-Price issues recall for infant seats
- Worthington Town Marshal resigns following suspension
- Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension
Scroll for more content...