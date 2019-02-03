Clear

GM plant closings will hit parts suppliers far and wide

The impact from General Motors' big restructuring this year will be felt beyond the five North American factories that are slated to close in the coming months.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 10:03 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The impact from General Motors' big restructuring this year will be felt beyond the five North American factories that are slated to close in the coming months.

Thousands of jobs at auto parts suppliers and other industry-related positions also are at stake.

Already, two employers with 300 workers in Ohio intend to close because of GM's plan to idle an assembly plant near Youngstown in March.

GM says many of its blue-collar workers whose jobs are facing elimination will find work at the automaker's other factories.

But that won't be the case for many workers in the supply chain who make parts, drive trucks and keep GM's plants operating.

Some economists estimate that for every auto plant job that's cut, another three or four positions are lost.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Warmer today with rain tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Mother-Son Night at THCM

Image

Special party planned for six-year-old boy

Image

Swimming sectionals

Image

Soup Bowl Benefit

Image

Vigo County Boys Hoops

Image

Indiana State falls to Drake

Image

South Knox, North Central and North Vermillion win

Image

Lincoln, Northview and Loogootee sectionals

Image

Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies