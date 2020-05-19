GE Aviation to cut 25 percent of its global workforce, won't comment specifically on Terre Haute location

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - GE Aviation is cutting its global workforce by 25 percent.

The company says it's a result of COVID-19's impact on the industry.

Terre Haute has a GE Aviation facility. We've reached out to the company after calls and messages from you.

A spokesperson told News 10 the company isn't commenting on job changes at specific sites.

We've learned that job losses vary by location.

COVID-19 has led to reduced aircraft production and decreased demand for engine services.

In a statement, GE said it regrets having to take this action.