GE Aviation to cut 25 percent of its global workforce, won't comment specifically on Terre Haute location

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - GE Aviation is cutting its global workforce by 25 percent.
The company says it's a result of COVID-19's impact on the industry.
Terre Haute has a GE Aviation facility. We've reached out to the company after calls and messages from you.
A spokesperson told News 10 the company isn't commenting on job changes at specific sites.
We've learned that job losses vary by location.
COVID-19 has led to reduced aircraft production and decreased demand for engine services.
In a statement, GE said it regrets having to take this action.
