"This is about having the choice." Over 100 protested vaccine mandates outside of this Terre Haute manufacturing facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, GE Aviation employees and supporters gathered for a protest against the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 100 protestors held up signs and used their voices to express their frustration about the new mandate.

Cars drove by yelling out their windows in support of the protest. Many employees say this mandate takes away their freedoms and rights. Inspector at GE, Travis Newman, says he has heard his fellow employees contemplate quitting.

"There's a lot of people that feel the same way and are torn up about this. They're looking at losing their employment, their livelihood, their bread, or complying with something that shouldn't have to be" says Newman.

Protestors said this protest isn't about being against the vaccine it is to fight for the freedom of choice. Another protestor and employee at GE Aviation, Kevin Birchfield, says what the purpose of the protest is.

"This is about having the choice. it's about not infringing on that right" says Birchfield.

Protestors say if employees choose to quit this will negatively impact the future of GE's business and can slow down the manufacturing.

