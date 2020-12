TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Electric vehicles will be making their way to the Wabash Valley!

Starting Spring of 2022 Fuson Automotive will be one of the first dealerships to offer all-electric options.

The dealership is retaining its Cadillac Franchise with the first all-electric vehicle.

It will be the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

The new options will allow drivers to drive more than 300 miles before recharging.

Fuson Automotive says this will be a great addition to the community.