Funnel clouds in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The definition of a funnel cloud is a rotating portion of a cloud that’s shaped like a funnel.

Funnels can occur even when there isn’t a threat for severe storms.

For example, this past week, the Wabash Valley had a slow-moving low-pressure system. Low-pressure systems rotate counterclockwise and cause a natural spin in our atmosphere.

This can cause small funnels to form especially when we see minor thundershowers along with it.

But a lot of us have heard of the term “Cold air funnels”. The funnels we saw this past week were not cold air funnels.

Cold air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. The funnels are most common in the fall and spring when the sun is able to heat up the lower levels of the atmosphere, causing convection to bubble up and form showers, but temperatures around 15,000 to 20,000 feet above the ground are quite cold. Cold air funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions, they can touch down and cause EF-0 level (winds up to 85 mph) tornado damage.

So, according to the National Weather Service, only 10% of these funnels may reach the ground. But they typically are very weak tornadoes.