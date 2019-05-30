Clear

Fungus could kill oak tries and infect many other plants

Sudden Oak Death has hit Indiana. The DNR is making sure that stories across the state are disposing of any that could cause a potential threat.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- There's a chance you may have plants infected with a disease that could kill trees. 

It's called Sudden Oak Death.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the plants came from Oklahoma and now they're in the Hoosier state. 

Environmental experts are concerned because the dangerous fungi could spread if it isn't contained. 

So far, more than 70 Walmarts and 18 Rural Kings in Indiana have had the infected plants. 

That's according to a DNR spokesperson. 

Experts have been visiting stores across the state to make sure the infested plants are destroyed. 

They're specifically looking at rhododendron plants which can carry Sudden Oak Death. 

Those are simply flowering bushes that grow in the shade. 

The disease won't kill the host plant themselves, but it will brown the leaves. 

News 10 spoke with Ryan Cummins on Thursday.

He's the co-owner of the Apple House in Terre Haute.

He says it's good to understand the situation. 

"Make sure that you destroy those plants and everything. That would be your best course of action as a homeowner," said Cummins.

We also spoke with a gardener at the Terre Haute Rural King. 

She told us that the DNR paid them a visit on Wednesday. 

They were instructed to get rid of many rhododendron plants.

Era Nicholas told News 10 that she's glad DNR has stepped in to help. 

"If there's a problem it's nice to know, I didn't know about anything until I got a call yesterday," said Nicholas, the nursery manager for Rural King. 

If you've bought an infected plant within the last four weeks, you can call 866-NO-EXOTIC with questions or concerns. 

