Funerals and gatherings during COVID-19 and what you can do to stay safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Weddings and funerals are still going on despite the pandemic. It is important to take all the necessary steps in order to protect yourselves and your loved ones. In order to do so, you need to wear a mask and be socially distant.

The Vigo County Health Department says to be extra cautious when traveling to these events. When you are traveling follow CDC guidelines and make sure you are being cautious, even around family.

Roni Elder of the Vigo County Health Department said that it’s, ”Important to note how many people you have been around, you know these are new people you are coming into contact with, so you don’t know where they’ve been, where you've been, so that’s why it’s important to mask up even if it’s family.”

Greiner Funeral homes and crematory has been offering services to those saying goodbye to their loved ones. Their services look a little bit different due to Covid-19. Now with restrictions being lifted, you can have up to 50 people at a visitation and as many people at a funeral service.

Participants must wear masks and be socially distant. For those who cannot attend the Funeral home offers families a zoom option. Owner of Greiner Funeral Homes and Crematory says his staff is a big help both to him and the families they serve.

The ultimate goal of the funeral home is to make sure to serve the families to their best ability. Owner of Greiner Funeral Homes and Cremation services says, ”We are trying to accommodate every family's needs the best we can. Like I said I'm an old guy, I don’t know that I like change too well, but we’ve had no choice we’ve had to change.”

If you are struggling with how to grieve over the loss of a loved one you can reach out to the Hamilton center in order to find help. We have the list of services they offer, click here.