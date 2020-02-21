Funeral services held for former firefighter who took his own life

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI)- Funeral services will be held Friday for former Terre Haute Firefighter, Rodger Plunkett II.
Plunkett hanged himself last Thursday.
Prior to his death, he was at the center of a child molestation case. Due to his death, the case has since been dismissed.
Services will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m at the Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home in Paris, Illinois.
Instead of flowers, the family asks for donations in Plunkett's honor.
The money would go toward "Protect the Precious" a firefighter and paramedic non-profit group.
