Funeral services held for former firefighter who took his own life

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI)- Funeral services will be held Friday for former Terre Haute Firefighter, Rodger Plunkett II.

Plunkett hanged himself last Thursday.

Prior to his death, he was at the center of a child molestation case. Due to his death, the case has since been dismissed.

Services will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m at the Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home in Paris, Illinois.

Instead of flowers, the family asks for donations in Plunkett's honor.

The money would go toward "Protect the Precious" a firefighter and paramedic non-profit group.