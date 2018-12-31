Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Funeral services announced for young crash victim

Funeral set for Friday for teen victim

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 6:10 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 6:11 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

Funeral services have been announced for one of three teens killed in a Friday afternoon car crash in Sullivan County.

Services for 16-year old Kagen Ennen will be at Holmes Memorial Chapel on Friday. Services will start at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Farmersburg.

Ennen was involved in a crash that also claimed the lives of 16-year old Thomas K. Jaroscak and 15-year-old Tyson A. Boyll, both from Farmersburg.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain and warmer air moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

THCM New Year's Noon celebration

Image

Indiana woman killed by lion

Image

New auto parts store to open soon

Image

Gas prices fall below two dollars a gallon

Image

Sunday alcohol sales good for business

Image

IN lawmaker proposes school bus safety bill

Image

School hosts vigil after teens killed in accident

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak