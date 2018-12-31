Funeral services announced for young crash victim

Funeral services have been announced for one of three teens killed in a Friday afternoon car crash in Sullivan County.

Services for 16-year old Kagen Ennen will be at Holmes Memorial Chapel on Friday. Services will start at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Farmersburg.

Ennen was involved in a crash that also claimed the lives of 16-year old Thomas K. Jaroscak and 15-year-old Tyson A. Boyll, both from Farmersburg.