Funeral services announced for Mari Hulman George

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Funeral services have been announced for Mari Hulman George.

George passed away in Indianapolis on Saturday.

She served many causes and organizations.

George was Chairman of the Board for Hulman and Company, and a leader at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

She was also a longtime board member of First Financial Bank, and trustee at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Callahan and Hughes funeral home in Terre Haute. That's at 605 South 25th Street.

Visitation will be from Noon until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and the funeral home, and then again on

Thursday from 10 a.m. until Noon at St. Benedict Church at 111 South 9th Street.

Mass of Christian burial services will begin at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery on East Wabash Avenue.