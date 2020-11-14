Funeral home director responds to plans for refigerated trucks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Health Department is monitoring climbing COVID-19 case numbers and local mortality rates. Health officials said refrigerated trucks have always been an option they considered having. They said the trucks may be needed, but right now one funeral home says it's not time to bring them here yet.

They fear refrigerated trucks may be needed to store bodies. This is all based on the numbers they're seeing. Health officials said if they need to, they'll put the cold trucks to use.

Health officials said, "With emergency preparedness, we have to have plans in place for all sorts of different things to happen and one of those things is mass casualties. So, that's where refrigerated trucks come in."

The trucks themselves are designed to help funeral homes and hospitals if they reach capacity. Brad Cramer is the funeral director for Debaun Funeral Homes.

He says the trucks are a good resource to have in the future, but right now the local funeral homes are doing just fine.

Cramer said, "The fact that they have them is good to know, but as of now we don't have any need for anything like that."

Cramer said looking ahead to the winter months these trucks may be useful.

But, he assures us that when someone does die they are cared for in a very timely matter.

Cramer says he talks with staff at other funeral homes here in Vigo County. He says they're all seeing roughly the same thing, and they don't need the trucks right now.