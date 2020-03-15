Funeral home director says use your best judgment when it comes to attending services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Local funeral home directors say to use your best judgment when deciding whether or not to attend services amid the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.

Funeral home directors say their services have not been heavily affected yet. They are, however, taking extra precautions to clean and sanitize funeral homes.

A local director told News 10 they do have to go through a series of screenings to pick up the deceased from hospitals. The deceased are also examined by funeral home staff.

We talked with the owner of Greiner Funeral Home in Terre Haute about visitation policies right now.

Gary Greiner says, "Visitations are obviously open to the public and I think people need to use the best judgment on whether they need to attend something public."