Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Funeral home in Terre Haute, director, and owner suspended

The state has suspended Russell Funeral Home in Terre Haute, Funeral Director Scott Shake, and Owner Gregory Majors.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 4:56 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The State of Indiana has suspended a funeral home, its director, and its owner for 90 days, according to the state’s professional licensing database and a state petition for suspension.

Online records show "emergency suspension" statuses for Russell Funeral Home, Funeral Director Scott Shake, and Gregory Majors, who is the owner. Russell Funeral home is located at 419 North 21st Street in Terre Haute.

The state filed a petition for suspension at the end of January. Majors was once the licensed funeral home director for Russell. However, online records show his licensed expired in 1996. According to the suspension petition, the license carries the status “expired non-renewable.”

The petition shows there was an inspection of the facility in 2008. At that time, the inspection found Russell Funeral home was offering services with an expired license. That inspection also found the facility’s prep room was not compliant with regulations.

In July of 2009, the state filed a civil complaint against Majors alleging her violated the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act by engaging in the practice of funeral services without a permit of license required by law. A judge ruled in favor of the state in June of 2010. The judgment against Majors included an amount of $15,525.

The Indiana Professional Licensing Agency suspended Funeral Director Mark Ferree. His address is in Marion County. The investigation started when the Funeral Directors Association asked about a body disappearing after Ferree picked it up.

The state says an investigation revealed Ferree's license was associated with Russell Funeral Home. At that time, the state funeral board requested Russell Funeral Home be inspected.

The suspension petition says an inspector called the facility to speak with a licensed funeral director as part of that investigation. The document says Majors identified himself was funeral director of the facility. Upon identifying herself, the inspector said Majors instructed her to speak with managing funeral home director of Russell Funeral Home.

In the suspension petition, the state says “…it appears that Respondent Majors is again practicing as a funeral practitioner without an active license.” The inspectors said Majors did not provide files needed by the state. A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office told News 10 the lack of files disallowed an investigation into any business dealings.

The inspection also found several issues at Russell Funeral Home, according to the suspension petition, saying "...the facility was in an overall state of disrepair." Those issues included water damage, ceiling tiles that were falling in, and inadequate ventilation.

Inspectors said the rooms for funeral arrangements and prep were non-operational. Inspectors were told in lieu of body preparations on site, Director Shake took bodies to another facility he was associated with in another county.

The petition says at the time of the inspection, Majors said he would have to use tools to gain access to other areas of the building and that other areas were closed off for safety.

The licensing database shows until the suspension, the director and facility itself had active licenses.

News 10 hopes to talk with legal counsel for Shake on Thursday. This is a story News 10 will continue to follow in the coming days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rain, Sleet & Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All you need to know from the West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit

Image

Crawford County sheriff's office gets new rescue vehcile

Image

Funeral home in Terre Haute, director, and owner suspended

Image

Wednesday Night: Snow, cold conditions. Low: 26

Image

Strategic plan looks to boost business, growth along Terre Haute's east side

Image

WTHI Monday Test

Image

WTHI Monday 2 Test

Image

Hidden house address, could cost you your life

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police asking for help with identifying two people

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax