Clear

Funeral arrangements set for teenager killed in weekend crash

Funeral arrangements have been set for a local teenager who was killed in a crash over the weekend in Clay County.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 4:35 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a 16-year-old killed in a car crash over the weekend.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday August 2, 2019 at Northview High School Gymnasium in Brazil. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 3:00-8:00 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home, and from 11:00 until the time of service on Friday at the school.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rylee Rogers Memorial Fund, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

HONORING RYLEE ROGERS | 'SHE WAS THE SWEETEST GIRL EVER. SHE WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR ANYONE,' PARENTS OF TEEN KILLED IN WEEKEND CAR ACCIDENT SHARE MEMORIES OF THEIR LITTLE GIRL

Police said she was killed Saturday morning after she crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck and trailer on State Road 59 in Clay County.

STORY ON CRASH | UPDATE: NAME RELEASED IN DEADLY CLAY COUNTY ACCIDENT

Rogers was a student at Northview High School. The Clay Community Schools superintendent said counselors would be available at the high school Monday morning for students struggling with this loss.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers and storms Monday; nice the rest of the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Infinity House, Hamilton Center

Image

A young life taken too soon; community members gather to remember the life of Rylee Rogers

Image

Afternoon storms, partly sunny. High: 81°

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Construction to start on Clinton health facility

Image

Parents of Rylee Rogers remember daughter killed in crash

Image

News 10 confirms 1 killed in motorcycle vs. car crash

Image

Donations cover cost of 8 memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

Image

Salvation Army backpack giveaway starts Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois