Funeral arrangements set for teenager killed in weekend crash

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a 16-year-old killed in a car crash over the weekend.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday August 2, 2019 at Northview High School Gymnasium in Brazil. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 3:00-8:00 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home, and from 11:00 until the time of service on Friday at the school.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rylee Rogers Memorial Fund, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Police said she was killed Saturday morning after she crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck and trailer on State Road 59 in Clay County.

Rogers was a student at Northview High School. The Clay Community Schools superintendent said counselors would be available at the high school Monday morning for students struggling with this loss.