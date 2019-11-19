Funeral arrangements set for Micah Chambers

Bicknell, Ind. (WTHI)- Services for Micah Chambers have been set.

Micah was killed after being hit by a car Friday evening.

He was only 8-years-old and a third grade student at North Knox Elementary.

Vistation for Micah will be Friday Nov. 22 at Word of Life Church in Bicknell from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. The service will follow at 2 P.M. with burial following.

The family asks that all memorial contributions be made to help with funeral costs. You can do that here