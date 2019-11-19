Bicknell, Ind. (WTHI)- Services for Micah Chambers have been set.
Micah was killed after being hit by a car Friday evening.
He was only 8-years-old and a third grade student at North Knox Elementary.
Vistation for Micah will be Friday Nov. 22 at Word of Life Church in Bicknell from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. The service will follow at 2 P.M. with burial following.
The family asks that all memorial contributions be made to help with funeral costs. You can do that here
Related Content
- Funeral arrangements set for Micah Chambers
- Mick Newport funeral arrangements
- Funeral arrangements set for teenager killed in weekend crash
- Funeral arrangements released for local soldier killed in training exercise
- Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett
- Family of Edwin Jackson releases statement, arrangements set
- Funeral arrangements made for Volunteer Firefighter killed in the line of duty
- Funeral set for trooper hit by truck, killed in Freeport
- Funeral set for Illinois trooper struck during traffic stop
- Indiana House speaker has deal arranged by casino investor
Scroll for more content...