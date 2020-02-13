Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is uncovering new information on Thursday regarding the suspension of a Terre Haute funeral home, its owner, and managing director. It’s a story that was first reported on Wednesday.

Russell Funeral Home in Terre Haute, owner Gregory Majors, and Managing Director Scott Shake are suspended for 90 days. News 10 spoke with Shake’s lawyer Trenton Hahn on Thursday. He says Shake never conducted any funeral services nor prepared any decedents at Russell Funeral Home.

The attorney said the funeral home contracted Shake to perform funeral services at Holmes Memorial Chapel. Every funeral home is required by law to have a managing funeral director. Russell Funeral Director. Russell Funeral Home had a license, but the owner Greg Majors did not have a funeral director’s license. Hahn says this is why Shake was contracted to conduct funeral director services there.

Here is the full and official statement by Scott Shake’s attorney:

"Mr. Shake’s funeral director license has been suspended for three months due to compliance issues connected with Russell Funeral Home – a funeral home with which Mr. Shake was connected with for referral business. Mr. Shake did not harm any consumers. However, he has accepted responsibility for his involvement with Russell Funeral Home and has since severed all ties with Russell Funeral Home and its owner Mr. Majors. The suspension does not affect Mr. Shake’s funeral home, Holmes Memorial Chapel, which remains in business with the help of other local funeral directors. Mr. Shake looks forward to serving his constituents once the suspension is lifted."

This is a developing story and News 10 will continue to update you as more details come.