Clear
BREAKING NEWS Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

The State of Indiana suspended the license of a local funeral home and the people the state says are the owner/former director and current managing director.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 4:29 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is uncovering new information on Thursday regarding the suspension of a Terre Haute funeral home, its owner, and managing director. It’s a story that was first reported on Wednesday.

Russell Funeral Home in Terre Haute, owner Gregory Majors, and Managing Director Scott Shake are suspended for 90 days. News 10 spoke with Shake’s lawyer Trenton Hahn on Thursday. He says Shake never conducted any funeral services nor prepared any decedents at Russell Funeral Home.

The attorney said the funeral home contracted Shake to perform funeral services at Holmes Memorial Chapel. Every funeral home is required by law to have a managing funeral director. Russell Funeral Director. Russell Funeral Home had a license, but the owner Greg Majors did not have a funeral director’s license. Hahn says this is why Shake was contracted to conduct funeral director services there.
Here is the full and official statement by Scott Shake’s attorney:

"Mr. Shake’s funeral director license has been suspended for three months due to compliance issues connected with Russell Funeral Home – a funeral home with which Mr. Shake was connected with for referral business. Mr. Shake did not harm any consumers. However, he has accepted responsibility for his involvement with Russell Funeral Home and has since severed all ties with Russell Funeral Home and its owner Mr. Majors. The suspension does not affect Mr. Shake’s funeral home, Holmes Memorial Chapel, which remains in business with the help of other local funeral directors. Mr. Shake looks forward to serving his constituents once the suspension is lifted."

This is a developing story and News 10 will continue to update you as more details come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Robinson
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Indianapolis
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
Rockville
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Casey
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -6°
Brazil
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Marshall
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Snow Early, Dangerously Cold Later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hebron Home Open House Sunday Feb 23rd

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

VCSC leaders are coming together to prepare for new projects

Image

A Wabash Valley organization still needs help finding who's responsible for abusing two young puppie

Image

WTHI Monday 2 Test

Image

WTHI Monday Test

Image

Tonight on News 10: Recreational Marijuana Sales in Illinois

Image

Contested Vigo County Races

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Police warn about fake money, how to protect your cash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil