GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans to remember a Greene county teen killed in a crash earlier this week have been released.
18-year-old Caleb Schmidt died in the accident, and another teen was hurt.
A visitation is planned for Monday.
It's happening from 4 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Bloomfield.
The funeral is Tuesday at noon.
That's also happening at First Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Related Content
- Funeral arrangements announced for Greene county teen killed in car crash
- Mick Newport funeral arrangements
- Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett
- Funeral arrangements set for teenager killed in weekend crash
- Funeral arrangements set for Micah Chambers
- Funeral arrangements released for local soldier killed in training exercise
- Funeral services announced for young crash victim
- One killed in Greene County crash
- One killed in Greene County crash
- Kentucky man killed in Greene County crash
Scroll for more content...