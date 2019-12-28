Funeral arrangements announced for Greene county teen killed in car crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans to remember a Greene county teen killed in a crash earlier this week have been released.

18-year-old Caleb Schmidt died in the accident, and another teen was hurt.

A visitation is planned for Monday.

It's happening from 4 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Bloomfield.

The funeral is Tuesday at noon.

That's also happening at First Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.