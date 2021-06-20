Funds raised to help low income parents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A "Huggie Luv Fest" took place today at Stevens Dive Bar in Terre Haute.

This benefit was put on by "Musicians Giving Back" in conjunction with Covered with Love.

Covered with Love is the only diaper bank in the Wabash Valley.

This fundraising event is aimed to help give diapers to moms with low income.

Musicians from all over came out to give of their talent and time.

One fact we found that may shock you...

"Diapers can cost you anywhere from 80 to 150 dollars a month per kid so it adds up really quick that's what we're trying to do were trying to get diapers on little bitty butts," says Bob Flott, the director of Musicians Giving Back.

They wrapped up at 9-30 this evening with a goal to raise 5 thousand dollars.