Funds being raised for local shelters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Non-profit organizations have been impacted by the pandemic just like everything else.

That's why a nationwide company is asking for your help, supporting local animal shelters during pet appreciation month.

Pet Valu is hosting the fundraiser at locations across the country.

All this month, you can buy a 5-dollar limited edition pet bandana.

All the proceeds wil benefit local organizations.

You can also make donations and get your name on a paw print inside the store window.

Of course, you can always help by adopting a pet!

Don't forget, national adoption weekend is the 26th and 27th.

Here is the link:

https://givingback.us.petvalu.com/national/pet-appreciation-month/