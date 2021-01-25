Funds available to help boost students morale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has created a lot of strain on our teachers and students.

They've gone back-and-forth between in-person learning and e-learning.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley is issuing grants, this is part of the second round of the youth success student engagement mini-grant program.

This program aims to enhance children's interest and enthusiasm in their studies.

The grants are intended to increase attendance and create a better overall educational experience.

The council has 31 thousand dollars available for organizations and individuals

Project proposals can focus on any age group or grade level.

Activities may be for home, school, or summer programs.

"Student engagement is always an issue and right now with the uncertainty of being in class all the different ways of school, in school virtual, it can really stress the student out and make it a little bit harder to engage in learning. We're looking for organizations to step up and find different and unique ways of closing that gap," said Abby Desboro the marketing communications director.

https://uwwv.org/for-non-profits/funding-opportunities/#1534881100576-028de68a-45d3