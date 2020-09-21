Fundraising for a cause that's close to one family's heart

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Every year in May the Red Raccoon Boutique in Rockville hosts a fashion show. This year that event looked different due to COVID-19. In early August, the fashion show was online.

It was a live stream live purchase event. That means whatever you saw on the model during the show you could buy it right then and there.

A portion of the proceeds went to the Ronald McDonald House. The Ronald McDonald House offers families who have sick children a place to stay, free of charge.

They give shelter and food to the families so they are able to focus on their sick loved ones' health. One of the owners of the family boutique says she was shocked by how much money they were able to raise.

Family Owner Jessica Baird-Divine said, "If we could donate up to a thousand dollars that would be amazing. Nothing will ever repay what they were able to do for us, but I was completely blown away with being able to donate over $5,000."

The Ronald McDonald House helped the Divine family through a very difficult time in their lives.

It's a donation that has special meaning for her family. Jessica Divine was on a work trip the week of July 14th of last year. That same day her husband Shane Divine was flying planes spraying farms in South Bend, Indiana.

Later that night Jessica got a call that would change her family's lives forever. She said, "And all we knew was that he was alive. We had no idea if there was any brain damage or any paralysis, absolutely nothing."

Shane's airplane stalled out when he was spraying crops with water. He says he is lucky people near-by acted quickly. He said, "So, lord knows what would've happened if this would have been where somebody didn't see it. I probably wouldn't be here today."

He ended up at the memorial hospital in South Bend, Indiana. There they have a Ronald McDonald House there. Normally the Ronald McDonald house helps parents who have sick children, but they made an exception for this family.

That's because Jessica was 9 months pregnant at the time. Husband Shane said, "I don't personally recall any of it, but I'm glad they had a safe place to go. They didn't have to worry about things. It was just Ronald McDonald House took care of them."

Shane was able to get better and go home, and two days Jessica had her baby. The divine family says Shane has now made a full recovery. They're thankful to everyone who helped him be here today.

If you would like to donate directly to the Ronald McDonald House and help families like the divine family, you can donate straight to the Ronald McDonald house. Click here to do so.