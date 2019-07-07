Fundraisers planned for teens killed in car crash

TERRE HAUTE Ins. (WTHI) - Fundraisers are planned to support families of both teens killed in a car crash.
Terre Haute South Vigo teens Mason Kiger and Robert Clouse died early Wednesday morning.
We told you about plans to support the Clouse family last night on News 10.
Now, a friend of the Kiger family is planning a fundraiser.
There's been a GoFundMe created for Kiger's family to help pay for funeral expenses.
A car wash fundraiser is also in the works.
A date and time has not yet been announced.
If you'd like to donate, you can follow the link to the GoFundMe.
