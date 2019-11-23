Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fundraiser to help feed kids over holiday break

The Clay County Youth Food Program hosted a fundraiser Saturday to raise funds for the Christmas food delivery.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization is helping kids have full bellies over holiday break.

The Clay County Youth Food Program is raising money to support Christmas food delivery. The organization held a Christmas-themed fundraiser Saturday night. Families enjoyed holiday traditions like visiting santa. 

100% of the proceeds from Saturday's event will fund the Christmas delivery program. 

This was the second year for the event. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Decreasing Clouds and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Chris Agbo

Image

Smash of the Year

Image

Bloomfield girls

Image

Northview girls

Image

Washington Girls

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Emergency crews find victim's body in Waveland grain bin

Image

18 children find a forever home on National Adoption Day

Image

Cookies and Canvas fundraiser set to benefit YMCA pool

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley