Fundraiser to help feed kids over holiday break

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization is helping kids have full bellies over holiday break.
The Clay County Youth Food Program is raising money to support Christmas food delivery. The organization held a Christmas-themed fundraiser Saturday night. Families enjoyed holiday traditions like visiting santa.
100% of the proceeds from Saturday's event will fund the Christmas delivery program.
This was the second year for the event.
