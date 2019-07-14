Fundraiser to help family pay for son's funeral

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--The community wasn't going to let the Wiggins family struggle.

many are saying giving back is exactly what Robert would have done if it was anybody.

The Wiggins are trying to recover after the loss of their son Robert Clouse.

"You can't explain, we're not good we're not bad I wanna say at peace. Where there are no words that can explain what we're feeling," said Jeremy Wiggins, Robert's stepfather.

The family is trying to pay for his funeral expenses.

They need nearly $9,000.

The community is right by their side.

The money goes towards the funeral expenses.

Leona Wiggins told News 10 helping is something her son was all about.

"Robert did that. Robert would help anyone he seen if there was a veteran on the side of the road we'd stop we'd give them food. what gives me peace is knowing how he lived to serve people," said Leona Wiggins, Robert's mother.

In fact, the fundraiser attracted others.

"It's a burden, it's a financial burden," Chuck Morris.

Chuck Morris and others were out riding, supporting a fundraiser of their own.

Morris said they supported the Wiggins' fundraiser, simply because it's good to help people out.

"It's helping out a fellow man. That's what's important. So we all come out here and help donate got us something to eat," said Morris.

250 people ate at the fundraiser.

Jeremy hopes that people remember the kindness Robert gave throughout his life.

"What's gonna keep my head up is the thought he wouldn't want me to mourn he wouldn't want me to cry," said Jeremy Wiggins.

If you missed Sunday's fundraiser there's another one planned for July 20th at Imperial Lanes in Terre Haute.