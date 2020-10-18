Fundraiser puts big cats in virtual costumes

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some wild felines are getting into the Halloween spirit with a little help from their human handlers.

Big cats at the exotic feline rescue center in Clay County are getting in costume, kind of.

These pictures are photoshopped but they are part of a fundraiser for the lions and tigers.

You can vote on your favorite look and make a donation.

You can find these photos on the center's Facebook page.

While these pictures are pretty funny, a handler reminds us of the serious talks of keeping these animals safe during the pandemic.

"It's been a crazy year obviously the safety of our cats come first and after the Brox zoo reported one of their tigers got COVID-19 we obviously want to do everything we can to protect our cats," said handler Tiffani Shearer.

On another note, the rescue is not accepting pumpkins for the cats this year due to covid-19 concerns.

But, the center is offering a virtual pumpkin patch the first Saturday after Halloween.