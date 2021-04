TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points Neighborhood in Terre Haute continues to see changes, and you can help.

The revitalization group is working to raise $50,000.

If they meet that goal, the money will be matched by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

The money will be used for streetscape improvements this summer. Additions include a new sign, free community wifi, and bike racks.

