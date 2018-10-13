TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Veteran's Memorial Fundraiser is helping local veterans.
AmVets Post 222's fundraiser included dancing, food, auction and a raffle on Saturday.
Money raised will help pay for day to day activities for the Vigo County Veterans Council and Veterans Memorial Park.
The money helps support events like the brick laying ceremony.
"None of us take a pay for this, we're just all volunteers," said Treasurer Larry Dietz, "and I think it's a good thing. We do good things. People, they like their bricks."
Related Content
- Fundraiser helps local veterans
- Fundraiser helps raise money for local robotic club
- Group holds their annual fundraiser to help local children
- Food drive helps homeless veterans
- Craft fundraiser helps Harrison College scholarship
- Local students write letters for a fundraiser
- Local group holds fundraiser for CODA
- Volunteers needed to help honor fallen Veterans
- Clean up event helps honor fallen veterans
- ISU pays tribute to local veterans
Scroll for more content...