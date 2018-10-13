Clear

Fundraiser helps local veterans

AmVets Post 222's fundraiser included dancing, food, auction and a raffle on Saturday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Veteran's Memorial Fundraiser is helping local veterans.

Money raised will help pay for day to day activities for the Vigo County Veterans Council and Veterans Memorial Park.

The money helps support events like the brick laying ceremony. 

"None of us take a pay for this, we're just all volunteers," said Treasurer Larry Dietz, "and I think it's a good thing. We do good things. People, they like their bricks."

