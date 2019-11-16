Clear

Fundraiser held to preserve history of Garfield High School

The Garfield Gala fundraiser was held Saturday night. There, the design for the the Purple Eagle Plaza in honor of Garfield High School was unveiled.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -  Alumni of a former high school in Terre Haute are trying to preserve it's history.

The Garfield Gala fundraiser was held Saturday night.

There, the design for the the Purple Eagle Plaza in honor of Garfield High School was unveiled.

It was open from 1912 to 1971.

Alumni met tonight to discuss creating the space to reflect on memories.

News 10 caught up with a former student who also happens to be an Olympic gold medalist.

"I just think it's a great thing for the city to be able to put on and it pleases me as a former resident of the city, and I grew up here and a graduate of Garfield High School," said Gregory Bell.

There was also a silent auction.

Folks could also check out the Garfield High School exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Society.

