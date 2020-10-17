Fundraiser held for veteran as he battles cancer

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A scavenger hunt and ride happened Saturday in Clark County, Illinois.

This event was organized to raise money for a 19 year veteran of the Marshall Police Department as he battles cancer.

Stacey Speros is also a local school resource officer and volunteer firefighter.

Those who know and love him best organized this scavenger hunt to not only raise money but show Speros how much his community cares for him.

"This tells me that me doing all this work and organizing this stuff, it was worth it. It shows that there's tons of support for him and that lets him know that basically, as my shirt says, in this family no one fights alone," said Keith Crouch the organizer.

Crouch says roughly 60 vehicles took part in the scavenger hunt.