Fundraiser gives back to Vigo County Search and Rescue team

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of people gathered in West Terre Haute Saturday evening to support a volunteer organization.

That's with a fundraiser for the Vigo County Search and Rescue Team.

It was held at the West Vigo Community Center.

Folks got to enjoy a chili dinner, a raffle and a meet and greet with the dogs and handlers.

The search and rescue team is a group of volunteer K9 handlers.

Members respond to requests to find missing people.

They buy and care for their K9s with their own money.

The fundraiser was put on by the West Vigo High School FCCLA group.

News 10 caught up with a volunteer who's daughter organized the event.

"Our dogs are used to not only find the living, but also to help make closure for a family that you know, may have passed away when it comes to an alzheimers, or dementia patient. So, our hope and goal is to bring someone's loved one back home to them," said Josh Sittler.

In just two hours, they were able to raise $450.

Nearly 100 people stopped by the fundraiser.