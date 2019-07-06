Fun at the Vigo County Fair kicks off

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Vigo County, there's fun for the whole family this weekend.

The Vigo County fair is celebrating 90 years of family fun.

Saturday was the first day of the fair, which runs through July 13th.

The fair offers food, carnival rides and even hot air balloons!

The fair kicked off Saturday morning with a 4H horse show.

We spoke with one of the contestants who said she's lucky to have this opportunity.

"I'm extremely grateful, because not a lot of kids get to show horses, and I've been doing it for so long, and this being my last year it's kind of sad. I'm really happy I got to be a part of it," said Madison Rice, 4H member.

There will be another 4H horse and pony show starting Sunday at 9 a.m.