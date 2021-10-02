Fundraiser held to benefit local fireman with terminal illness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Otter Creek Fire Department is coming together to help one of their own. One of their firemen recently received a terrible diagnosis and they didn't hesitate to step up and support him.

Cars are lined up one by one to support a special member of their community.

The Otter Creek Fire Department hosted a Spaghetti Drive-Thru Dinner to benefit Assistant Chief John Lesie. He's been a firefighter for more than 30 years. Earlier this year he was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

"It makes me feel great that I have so many people pulling for me. It's a good feeling."

Chief Lesie has stage 4 colon cancer. According to the CDC, firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer. Fire Chief Brad Stott says he believes he can beat this.

"He's been undergoing chemotherapy and it's taken his toll on him but he's fighting it and we're hoping for the best for him and hoping to see him keep recovering well."

The goal of Saturday's event is to ease the financial burden for Chief Leslie's family. His role at the station is making sure young firefighters are trained up to National Fire Protection Association and department standards. His fellow firefighters say the station wouldn't be the same without him.

"He's good to talk to he's good for advice he's just really been a part of this department just one of those rare people that has stepped in to take on a huge responsibility.

Chief Leslie says he's looking forward to several things once his treatment is done.

"Being able to walk and talk right again so I can get back down here and help people out."

If you didn't make Saturday's spaghetti dinner but would still like to show support, just contact the Otter Creek Fire Department.