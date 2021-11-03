“Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine..." Indiana begins vaccination process for younger kids

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health says it is starting its roll-out for the COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids.

A low-dose Pfizer vaccine was approved for children ages five to 11 on Tuesday evening.

The state says they are kicking off child vaccines with a clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. If you decide to make the drive to Indianapolis, you can stop in from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M.

The state says more locations will be added at this link.

Starting Thursday, parents can make appointments for their children by calling 2-1-1 or clicking on this link.

“Having a COVID-19 vaccine available to our younger Hoosiers is a game changer in terms of our efforts to keep children healthy and in school for in-person learning,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if they are exposed but have no symptoms, so I encourage parents to get their children vaccinated if they are eligible.”

How is the vaccine different for kids?

Kids five to 11 will receive a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine than adults receive. Children receive one-third of the adult dose using smaller needles, designed specifically for children.

Learn more from the CDC here.

