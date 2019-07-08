Clear

Full closures planned for I-65, I-70 in Indianapolis

The Indiana Department of Transportation is warning motorists it will close parts of Interstate 65 and I-70 on the south side of Indianapolis beginning this week to complete work delayed by recent rains.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 12:28 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is warning motorists it will close parts of Interstate 65 and I-70 on the south side of Indianapolis beginning this week to complete work delayed by recent rains.

It says all southbound lanes of I-65 will be closed from the downtown South Split to I-465 starting Friday at 9 p.m. It says the closure will last for nine days and all lanes are scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 22, by 6 a.m.

INDOT says it will then close all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 from the South Split to I-465 on the west side starting at 9 p.m. on July 26. That closure also will last for nine days and all lanes are due to reopen on Monday, Aug. 5, by 6 a.m.

