TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national grocery chain with Wabash Valley locations announced it will pay $130 million in thank you pay to its hourly employees.
Kroger made the announcement on Monday.
Qualified full-time employees will receive a $400 bonus and part-timers will receive $200.
Kroger also says it will continue giving employees emergency leave if needed.
Related Content
- Full and part-time Kroger employees to receive 'thank you' bonus
- Kroger to give employees one time bonus during COVID-19 pandemic
- Great Dane employees surprised with bonus
- Kroger looks to hire more employees in Illinois and Indiana
- Kroger pushing for first responder designation for its employees
- ISU employees set to receive pay raise
- Now hiring: New Menards looking for full and part-time workers
- Kroger threatens to ban Visa cards
- Two shot, killed at Kroger in Kentucky
- Kroger donated over $4,000 to Catholic Charities
Scroll for more content...