Full-Blue Moon expected on Halloween night

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - No doubt about it, it will be a very spooky night up above in the Wabash Valley on Halloween. If you do plan on venturing out, remember to look up.

Our second full Moon of October is set to occur on Halloween night. Now when we have two full Moons in one calendar month, that second full moon is called a blue Moon. Blue Moons only occur about once every two and a half years. But a full Moon on Halloween, well this hasn't occurred since 2001. And our next Halloween full Moon will not occur until 2039.

Every full Moon on 31st of October, is always considered a blue Moon. Since the cycle of the Moon phases occur every 29.5 days.

We will also have more to look for in the spooky Halloween night sky! The full/blue Moon will be to the south east, then Mars will be just to the right of it. Then a little farther west, we'll have Saturn close to Jupiter.

So, when you are out with the ghosts and goblins on Halloween night, be sure to look up at the Moon and don't howl! Just enjoy Mother Nature's glows.