Frying up some fish in an effort to help local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Five years ago one local man, Ryan Carter, decided to start a bookbag program to help get school supplies to kids in need.

He remembers what it felt like to not have the things you need for the school year and doesn't want any kid to feel that way.

This year the fish fry meal included two pieces of catfish, Rick's casserole, green beans, a roll from Roadhouse, and a cookie for $12.

Ryan says giving back to the community in any way is very important.

"It's' a circle of life you know and I feel like if you help some kids out, later on in life they're going to help some others out," Carter said.

He does something unique each year to raise the funds for the book bags. Last year it was a spaghetti dinner.