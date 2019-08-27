'Frustration and anger of something like this at our door...' Many are concerned after racist flyers have been thrown into their yards

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- Several folks in Clinton said they found flyers in their yards directing people to sites with anti-semitic and racist messages.

"There was frustration and anger of something like this arriving at our door," Chance Greer, a Clinton resident said.

The papers have headlines like "No white guilty" or "White Lives Matter." People in other communities have also received similar messages recently.

"When I arrived back at my home I saw these plastic bags littered all across my street," Greer said. "Honestly to me, it doesn't make sense why they would try to spread such hate."

Chance Greer has lived in Clinton for almost three years.

"Since I've been here this town has been a very nice neighborhood, very understanding," he said. "It's a town that welcomes everybody into it without anger or fear or anything."

Many others around the Wabash Valley have seen similar things in their yards.

"It shouldn't be okay in the time and era we live in nowadays," Greer said.

He said he can't understand why someone would do this. When he first saw what happened in his neighborhood he had many emotions.

"Angry, frustrated, and just sad that people are like this. That they don't accept people for who they are and they don't understand how to just be peaceful with everybody no matter who they are," he said.

We did reach out to the Clinton mayor. He wasn't immediately available for comment.

The Clinton Police Department said they are aware of the situation. They said they have gotten about 15 to 20 calls.

If this happens to you or you see this happening you're asked to call your local police station.