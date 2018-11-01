Clear
Frost Versus Freeze

Cold weather means a whole new set of watches, warnings, and advisories will be popping up. Here's what you need to know.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 5:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cold weather is settling into the Wabash Valley, which means a whole new set of watches, warnings, and advisories will be popping up.

Frost and freeze are the biggest ones for us in fall. Here's what you need to know.

The first one we see is a frost advisory.

With this,m we'll see a minimum overnight low between 33 and 36 degrees.

This also means patchy frost will be likely in some areas.

The next is a freeze watch.

When this is issued, we can expect to see widespread freezing in the next 24 to 36 hours.

This also means the ground will start to harden up and freeze.

Finally, a freeze warning.

This means significant, widespread freezing will occur, and the overnight lows usually stay well below freezing.

So during these watches, warnings, and advisories, what can you do?

Anytime there is frost expected, you'll want to bring in any plants you may still have outside.

If bringing in a plant is not possible, you can always cover them up with a sheet or blanket.

Finally, when we have freezing temperatures, make sure to take care of your outdoor pets.

Give them a warm place to sleep, or at the very least, bring them inside.

Now, these watches, warnings, and advisories happen in the fall, but they can also happen in later spring.

Remembering these tips will keep you safe and warm this cold season.

