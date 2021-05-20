Frontier Communications faces lawsuit from FTC and six states over misrepresented internet speeds

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Federal Trade Commission, along with six states, including Indiana, are suing Frontier Communications.

The lawsuit alleges the company misrepresented internet speeds. Specifically, the lawsuit says Frontier didn't provide customers the DSL internet speed they paid for.

Do you feel like you are actually getting the internet speeds you pay for? #Poll #wthitv — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) May 20, 2021

Frontier offers DSL service to 1.3 million people in 25 states. The FTC says thousands of customers have complained about the slower speeds since 2015.

Fronter issued a statement. The company believes the lawsuit is without merit.

Frontier says the lawsuit disregards that it services some of the most rural, difficult to serve areas.

The company adds its internet speeds were clearly and accurately articulated.

How to file a complaint

If you have concerns about your internet service provider and your service, experts say you should start with your provider.

After that, you may consider filing complaints.

You can do that with the Federal Trade Commission or your state's attorney general's office.