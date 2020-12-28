Front-line workers and medical staff in Jasper County begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois county that was hit hard by COVID-19 gets what many are calling an injection of hope.

The Jasper County, Illinois Health Department started vaccinating front-line medical staff on Monday. After that, a handful of staff from the Villas of Holly Brook in Newton received their shots.

The executive director of the long-term care facility told News 10 this gives them hope to have some sort of normalcy in the near future.

"We are so excited about this vaccine just because we've seen first hand what it..not really what it's done to our residents but what they kinda went through not being able to see family at the holidays ya know that's been especially hard," Jessica Overton said.

Five staff members were vaccinated on Monday. More staff and residents should receive the vaccination in the next few weeks.