From the Computer to the Classroom - kids transition back to in-person learning

VINCENNES, IND. (WTHI) - Children across the nation are making the transition back to the classroom. Locally, most schools are already back teaching classes in-person. Although some students are nervous about the change others are excited to go back!

Lexi Bush is one local student who is thrilled to be back in the classroom! She is currently a sixth-grader at South Knox Elementary School. However, this past semester, Lexi was the only child in her class learning remotely.

“It made me feel really isolated with everything,” Lexi said. “I had nobody to talk to and I could not see anyone."

Lexi has type 1 diabetes and in order to keep her safe, her parents thought it would be best to keep her home for the fall semester. She did her remote learning through a high school curriculum. If that wasn't hard enough for a young sixth grader, she told me she was learning things that were completely different from her classmates.

"Some days I would be working on my work and I just would not understand it or I would get super bummed,” Lexi said. “I would call my mom crying because I would be so overwhelmed with everything.”

The challenges of learning from home don't stop there. Local experts believe that the isolation of remote learning has caused many children to experience more anxiety and depression in the last year.

"Some of the kids, they just want more of that social interaction with their friends, their peers, and their teachers and counselors and mentors," Emily Owens, Deputy Chief Clinical Officer at the Hamilton Center, said.

Lexi is seeing some challenges in the transition back to in-person learning but overall is really excited to be back.

"She has a smile on her face every day,” Cathy Bush, Lexi’s mom, said. “She actually gets up in the morning and bounces out of bed and gets ready for school. She’s up and she’s getting ready and she loves going to school now. She looks forward to it. We are so excited, she is playing tennis, playing the saxophone, she joined the band and she’s in the math bowl. We are really excited to see her doing all of these activities that she’s really missed. She’s doing a lot better and that makes me happy."

Lexi wants to remind other children her age that they are not alone. If anyone is ever feeling lonely during this time she is encouraging others to stay active and keep in touch with family and friends.