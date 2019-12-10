Clear

From running to rolling: Local group puts a new spin on an old cause

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials for one local organization put a new spin on an old cause.

Union Hospital has held the Children's Classic Run for almost three decades.

During the run...Vigo County elementary and middle school students ran a mile during the fall.

This year it will have a different face. It will now be the Children's Classic Roll.

The bowling fundraiser will be held on December 15.

It's from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

News 10 spoke with organizers earlier today.

They say they moved the fundraiser to this winter because there are a lot of events in the fall.

"We're just really looking forward to being here for three or four hours and watching the kids bowl and have a good time and compete against each other and in the end, one of these schools is going to get a thousand dollars for participation," Mike King, from Union Health said.

The fundraiser serves two purposes. It raises money for the Union Health Foundation and it also encourages children to be more active.

