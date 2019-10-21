From running to bowling - long-standing Terre Haute tradition changes it up this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-standing tradition in Terre Haute will have a different spin this year.

Union Health hosts the 'Children's Classic Run' every year.

Now, kids will trade in their running shoes for bowling shoes. The event has been changed to the 'Children's Classic Roll.'

The event will still benefit the Union Health Pediatric Therapy Fund.

Organizers want to hold the event in the winter since there are so many events in the fall. They hope more people will show up.

The Children's Class Roll happens on Sunday, December 15 at the Terre Haute Bowling Center.

It is open to elementary and middle school students.

There's a $10 registration fee.