From meals to snacks: Baesler's gears up for Super Bowl weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Employees at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute are pulling out all of the stops to get everything ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

While they normally prepare meals, they say the big game is all about the snacks.

Some of the most popular things are wings, party trays, shrimp, and meatballs.

Employees told us avocados are also a fast seller. That's because people are making their versions of homemade guacamole.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday on myFOX10.