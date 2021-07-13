From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police from around the area, state, and nation joined Detective Greg Ferency's family in mourning on Tuesday.

Speakers at his services included close friends, his police chief, Mayor Duke Bennett, and the Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray.

Detective Ferency was killed in the line of duty last Wednesday while exiting the FBI office in Terre Haute.

"I've struggled to make sense of the evil act of violence that took Greg from us. I don't know that I truly ever will," Ferency's friend and FBI Agent Josh Pirtle said.

But rather than dwell on that act of evil, those who spoke at Ferency's funeral chose to focus on the good he brought to his community and the lives that he touched.

"He was not a flashy person, and he did not seek recognition, but rather was content to do the things necessary to keep people safe," Police Chief Shawn Keen said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray also spoke about Ferency during his services.

"He did whatever needed to be done. He never said no. And he always, always had your back," Director Wray said.

Those who spoke also recalled a funny, well-liked man, and he always made everyone felt like he was their best friend.