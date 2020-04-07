Clear

From chalkboard to keyboard, experts weigh-in on advantages of virtual learning

Due to COVID-19, remote learning is the new normal for many students. While it's different, some experts say it could be just as or more successful than traditional learning methods.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 8:55 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Due to COVID-19, remote learning is the new normal for many students.

While it's different, some experts say it could be just as or more successful than traditional learning methods.

Studies show that technology may be challenging or intimidating for some students. However, much like other obstacles, online experts say the more you do it... the easier it gets.

News 10 spoke with Elizabeth Sliger, the Head of School at Indiana Digital Learning School.

Sliger says that right now technology could not only be a way to continue education but also create a connection with students during isolation.

"We're in this together, there's never been a time like it in my experience where we need to come together in this way and we're social distancing, well connections can be made through the screen. So get in there, you don't have to be perfect at it," Sliger explained.

Sliger says that no matter the platform or location, education should still be a priority during these tough times.

"It's still education and it's still our job as educators to motivate the students to not only learn but to realize the possibility on their own learning."

