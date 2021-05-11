From bowling to golfing - group set to host an annual event to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization needs your help so it can continue to support local kids.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters connects area children with mentors. The organization usually hosts a fundraising event called 'Bowl For Kids' Sake.

This year, they plan to hold a golf event to ensure everyone can stay socially distant.

You still have time to register for the event - and sponsors are still needed.

"It costs us $1,000 to create and support a match for a year, so this money really helps us do that," Emily Freeman, an event coordinator, said.

The event happens on June 10 at Idle Creek Golf Course. It costs $450 to register a team of four.

Learn how to register here.